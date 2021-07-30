Thunder and lightening will come to Doncaster followed by an overcast and mild weekend - full weather report here

The Met Office predicts that Friday, July 30 will be a day of heavy rain.

The rain will start early on but will become heavy at around 6am which will persist until 10am.

Doncaster will see thunder and lightening today.

It will then turn to light rain for a couple of hours but at around 1pm it will become thunder and lightening.

Which will then last until 3pm when it shall return to heavy rain alone.

For the rest of the afternoon and evening the weather will alternate between light and heavy rain bursts.

One factor that is the same all day will be dark grey clouds covering the sky from morning until night.

Temperatures will be mild ranging from 13 to 17 degrees.

Pollen will be low and the sun will set at 9.05pm.

As we move into the weekend it gets a little brighter – Saturday, July 31 will see sunny intervals but there is also the chance of thunder at lunchtime.

Temperatures will be a little warmer with 21 degrees possible.

Sunday, August 1 will see high’s of 18 and will be mostly dry.