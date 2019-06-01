This is what you can expect the weather to be like in Doncaster over the next five days

As we enter June, this is what forecasters at the Met Office say you can expect the weather to be like in Doncaster over the next five days.

Today will be dry to start, with some brighter or sunny spells.

Cloud thickening from the west by late morning, with outbreaks of mainly light rain, clearing later in the afternoon. Some heavier bursts possible during the early afternoon. Maximum temperature 21 °C.



Tonight:

A mild night. Dry with the odd sunny spell during the evening, but some rain perhaps reaching the west later in the night. Becoming breezy by dawn over the hills. Minimum temperature 13 °C.

Sunday:

Some early sunny spells possible in the southeast of the area. Otherwise cloudy and warm, but breezy with with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. Rain clearing during the evening. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Feeling cooler Monday, with sunny spells. Also breezy on Monday, easing during the afternoon. Showers becoming more frequent and heavier Tuesday and Wednesday.