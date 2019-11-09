Rail operator Northern has issued an update detailing the services that remain suspended or diverted after a month’s rain fell in 24 hours on Thursday.

Due to severe flooding at Rotherham Central, Moorthorpe and Conisbrough, services between Sheffield and Doncaster are suspended until further notice. There is no road replacement available to serve the route, and disruption is expected until the end of today.

Passengers are also advised not to travel between Sheffield and Hull, because of flooding between Sheffield and Goole.

Flooding at Rotherham Central station. (Photo: Getty).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, the line is now open – but because of flooding, trains are unable to call at Kirk Sandall. No road replacement is being provided.

However, a full service is now operating on the Hope Valley line from Sheffield to Manchester while trains to Lincoln, and to Leeds via Moorthorpe, are expected to run today too.

The flooding has caused chaos and tragedy in the North.