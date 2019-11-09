These are the Sheffield rail routes blocked today because of flooding
Train passengers travelling from Sheffield can expect more disruption today as flooding continues to make railway lines impassible.
Rail operator Northern has issued an update detailing the services that remain suspended or diverted after a month’s rain fell in 24 hours on Thursday.
Due to severe flooding at Rotherham Central, Moorthorpe and Conisbrough, services between Sheffield and Doncaster are suspended until further notice. There is no road replacement available to serve the route, and disruption is expected until the end of today.
Passengers are also advised not to travel between Sheffield and Hull, because of flooding between Sheffield and Goole.
Between Doncaster and Scunthorpe, the line is now open – but because of flooding, trains are unable to call at Kirk Sandall. No road replacement is being provided.
However, a full service is now operating on the Hope Valley line from Sheffield to Manchester while trains to Lincoln, and to Leeds via Moorthorpe, are expected to run today too.
The flooding has caused chaos and tragedy in the North.
In Derbyshire a woman has been killed when she was swept away by the River Derwent in Matlock. In South Yorkshire railway lines and roads have been submerged, homes have been evacuated, schools were shut and shoppers were stranded in Meadowhall as the relentless rain came down.