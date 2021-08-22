There is a Yellow Warning for rain over Doncaster today which could cause flooding - full weather report here

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for rain from mid night to 9am on Sunday, August 22.

This warning means that localised flooding is possible and there could be disruption to rail and road services.

Temperatures will range between 14 and 21 degrees.

There is a Yellow Warning for rain in Doncaster.

There will be high cloud cover all day with intermittent rain.

On Monday, August 23 the sun will finally come out.

From 7am to 8pm there will be plenty of rays to catch.

Temperatures once again will peak at 21 degrees.

On Tuesday, August 24 it will drop to 20 degrees and be mostly cloudy.

But the sun will come back out on Wednesday, August 25 and temperatures will rise to 22 degrees.

Things will cool to 18 degrees on Thursday, August 26 and 19 degrees on Friday, August 27.