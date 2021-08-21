There is a yellow thunderstorm warning in Doncaster which will bring heavy rain - hourly weather forecast here

The Met Office predicts that Saturday, August 21 will not be a sun filled summers day.

There is a Yellow Thunder Warning from 12 noon to 10 pm.

Thunder storms are on the way.

The day will start mild with temperatures of 17 degrees early in the morning.

There will be possible light rain showers at 6am to 8am then 10am to 11am.

The heavy rain is predicted to start at around 1pm.

It will continue all through the night until mid night.

With the possibility of thunderstorms.

A Yellow Thunder Warning means that people should expect delays to services such as rail and localised flooding is possible.

This warning covers most of England.

Temperatures will not exceed 19 degrees.

Pollen, pollution and UV are all low.

The rain will continue into Sunday, August 22 but it will be light rain with cloudy skies all day.