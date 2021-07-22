The weather has been glorious in Doncaster this week but how long will the sunshine last? - full weather report here

It has been very hot here in Doncaster for the past week with high’s of 29 degrees and many days of sunshine.

But it’s coming to an end according to The Met Office.

Thursday, July 22 is going to be a scorcher of a day but it will be the last of the current heat wave.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heatwave is coming to an end.

Temperatures could peak at 29 degrees later this afternoon with uninterrupted sunshine from noon to nine pm.

It may be a great day to go for a walk if you’re a hay fever suffer as pollen is only rated medium.

As the day comes to a close it might be time to put away the paddling pool.

Friday, July 23 will not be cold by any means but we drop down to 22 degrees with cloud predicted all day long.

The sun may poke out from behind the clouds from 3pm on wards but it will be nothing like the glorious rays we have seen earlier in the week.

Saturday, July 24 is where the rain starts – there is currently a yellow weather warning from midnight until the end of Sunday, July 25.

The rain is predicted to start at around 4pm on Saturday and could be heavy for many hours into the evening.

The rain will be lighter on Sunday and temperatures could creep back up to 21 degrees.