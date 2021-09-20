Sunshine and mild temperatures here in Doncaster - full weather report

The Met Office predicts that the unseasonably nice weather is going to continue in Doncaster.

Monday, September 20 will see high’s of 20 degrees.

Weather report.

There will be sunny spells all afternoon but the best time to see the sun is between 3pm and 5pm.

The good weather will travel into Tuesday, September 21.

It will be a tad more cloudy but still mild with sunny intervals in the morning.

Wednesday looks like it will be the best day of the week weather wise.

Lots of sunshine and high’s of 20 degrees.

Thursday, September 23 will be a little cooler as the temperature drops to high’s of 17.

A similar story on Friday, September 24 with cloud cover for the majority of the day.

But the weekend picks back up to 19 degrees and sunny spells.