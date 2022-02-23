Storm Gladys: Five hours of heavy snow forecast for Doncaster tomorrow
Five hours of heavy snow is being predicted in Doncaster tomorrow as Storm Gladys sweeps across the country.
While the town is not covered in the yellow snow warning issued by the Met Office, forecasters have still predicted heavy snow and gusty winds between 7am and noon tomorrow for Doncaster.
The warning covers Scotland and Northern Ireland as well as parts of northern England.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Frequent heavy snow showers are expected, along with very gusty winds and a chance of frequent lightning affecting some places.
“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”
Storm Gladys is the fourth named storm in a week after Dudley, Eunice and Franklin all caused chaos.