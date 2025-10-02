Storm Amy: Doncaster Lakeside Village craft fayre cancelled due to weather
The event, which was due to take place on Saturday has been called off, due to the forecasted Storm Amy which is predicted to bring strong winds and rain this weekend.
Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Due to Storm Amy and the wet and windy weather forecast this weekend we have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Artisan & Craft Fayre that was planned for Saturday 4 October.
“Wind gusts are expected to be over 40mph which, with the number of gazebos and stalls in attendance, would make it unsafe for our stall holders, customers and staff.
“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The next Artisan & Craft Fayre will be back at Lakeside Village on Saturday 1 November 2025.
For more information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk