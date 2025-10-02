Storm Amy: Doncaster Lakeside Village craft fayre cancelled due to weather

An artisan and craft fayre due to take place at Doncaster’s Lakeside Village this weekend has been cancelled because of Storm Amy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, which was due to take place on Saturday has been called off, due to the forecasted Storm Amy which is predicted to bring strong winds and rain this weekend.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Due to Storm Amy and the wet and windy weather forecast this weekend we have unfortunately had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Artisan & Craft Fayre that was planned for Saturday 4 October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wind gusts are expected to be over 40mph which, with the number of gazebos and stalls in attendance, would make it unsafe for our stall holders, customers and staff.

Lakeside Village has cancelled its artisan and craft fayre this weekend.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The next Artisan & Craft Fayre will be back at Lakeside Village on Saturday 1 November 2025.

For more information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk