Snow and ice alert for Doncaster upgraded to amber by Met Office
The alerts have been issued for large areas of England and Wales this weekend, bringing "hazardous" travel conditions and replace previously issued yellow warnings.
The new, more severe warnings cover northern England, the Midlands and much of Wales from 18:00 GMT on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.
It comes after temperatures fell to as low as -8.1C early on Friday, after southern England experienced its coldest night of the winter.
Here is a full list of the weather warnings in place for Doncaster across the weekend
Yellow warning of ice
Starts: 16:00 GMT on Fri 3 January
Ends: 10:00 GMT on Sat 4 January
Yellow warning of snow and ice
Starts: 12:00 GMT on Sat 4 January
Ends: 23:59 GMT on Sun 5 January
Heavy snow, and some freezing rain in places, may cause some disruption over the weekend
There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Amber warning of snow and ice
Starts: 18:00 GMT on Sat 4 January
Ends: 12:00 GMT on Sun 5 January
Snow and freezing rain will likely lead to disruption to transport and some other services.
- Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to bus, rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Some road closures and longer journey times possible
- Untreated pavements and cycle paths likely to be impassable
- There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Amber warning of snow
Starts: 21:00 GMT on Sat 4 January
Ends: 23:59 GMT on Sun 5 January
Snow expected to lead to disruption during Sunday across northern England.
- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Delays and cancellations to rail and air travel is expected
- Some rural communities cut off
- Power cuts and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, affected
BBC Weather forecasts that 20-40cm of snow could fall across northern England and southern Scotland from late Saturday into Monday, which could cause "significant disruption".
Amber cold weather health alerts warning of a risk of a rise in deaths are also in place for the whole of England, with one local NHS service urging people to avoid going out early in the morning when the frost is thick.
The amber cold health alerts cover the whole of England but are not in place for the rest of the UK.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issues the alerts when temperatures are likely to affect people's wellbeing, in particular those who are elderly or have health conditions.
The alerts provide early warning to healthcare providers, and suggest actions such as actively monitoring individuals at high risk, and checking that people most vulnerable to cold-related illnesses have visitor or phone call arrangements in place.
