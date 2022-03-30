Sleet, snow and rain showers forecast for Doncaster as temperatures plunge

Residents have spent the past few days basking in warm spring sunshine, but rain, sleet and snow showers all forecast for Doncaster today and tomorrow.

Last week saw a period of warm weather, with many residents heading to parks, dining outdoors and stripping off as the mercury rose.

According to forecasts, Wednesday will see temperatures dip to between -1c and 6c, with rain turning to sleet showers as the day goes on.

Wintry weather is forecast for Doncaster today.

The sleet could then turn to snow showers by late evening and overnight into Thursday but is not expected to cause any disruption.

The forecast for Thursday predicts light sleet showers and a gentle breeze, but the weather is predicted to improve as the day goes on with sunny intervals, although temperatures will remain chilly.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Wednesday will be cloudy for many, with rain and hill snow in central and northern England and southern Scotland.

"Sunny spells and snow showers in Scotland.

"The rain and snow will drift further south overnight, and snow may fall down to lower levels.

"Thursday will be breezy and cold with sunny spells and wintry showers for many. Friday will see sunshine and isolated showers.”