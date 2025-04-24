Mixed bag of weather for Doncaster leading to a very warm and sunny start to May
Today a dull start should break to give a generally bright afternoon, winds remaining light but easterly, giving a cooler feel.
Maximum temperature 15 °C.
Tonight there will be low cloud along the east coast will once again spread inland through the evening to give a cloudy but fairly mild night for most. Minimum temperature 6 °C.
Tomorrow, early cloud on Friday will once again clear into the afternoon to give some good brightness with conditions remaining dry. Fresher winds maintaining a cooler feel. Maximum temperature 15 °C.
It will largely cloudy Saturday but dry for most. Sunday brighter and breezier with the risk of an isolated shower. Likely dry Monday with temperatures rising above average.
The temperature is forecast to then start to rise with highs of 23 °C (73F).
