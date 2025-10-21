Met Office issues yellow wind and rain weather warnings for Doncaster

The Met Office has issued two separate yellow weather warnings of wind and rain for Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow warning of rain is in place from midnight on Thursday 23 October until 9pm the same day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a risk of heavy rain for southern and eastern parts of Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be spray and flooding on roads leading to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents, making journey times longer as well as public transport affected in places with some journey times taking longer.

Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Doncaster.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, the Met Office said.

A separate yellow warning of wind is also in place from 9am on Thursday to midnight the same day.

A spokesperson said: “Strong winds may cause travel disruption and some damage across eastern England during Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

"There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

-”There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”