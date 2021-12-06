Met Office issues Yellow weather warning for high winds covering Doncaster as Storm Barra hits

The warning comes into force from 9am tomorrow (December 7) and lasts throughout the day through to midnight.

The Met Office is forecasting rain, heavy at times, today (December 6) and has said that wind speeds will increase as Storm Barra hits much of the country tomorrow.

In the Doncaster area the Met Office is forecasting winds gusting over 40mph and rain for much of the day, with strongest winds currently predicted from lunchtime through to 6pm.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow warning for wind on Tuesday December 7.

The forecast for today in the Doncaster area:

A dry, chilly start but rain spreading east across the area late morning with strengthening winds. Patchy snow likely across the Pennines, and perhaps some eastern parts as rain clears to leave sunny spells and blustery showers into the afternoon. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight:

Largely dry and clear for many into the evening and overnight, with any showers dying away and temperatures falling to give a widespread frost. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Tuesday:

A dry, frosty start Tuesday but turning very windy into the afternoon, with rain and some hill snow spreading to all parts. Becoming drier into the evening but staying windy. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: