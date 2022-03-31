Today we can expect blustery wintry showers to continue with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places.

It will feel cold with a chill wind, but some good bright spells. Maximum temperature 6°C.

Tonight there will be occasional showers continuing through the night. Showers will remain wintry although any snow accumulations will be mainly limited to high ground.

Be aware of icy conditions

Cold with icy patches and frost developing in places. Minimum temperature 0°C.

Tomorrow it will be another bright but chilly day.

Occasional showers continuing, with hail and sleet remaining likely. Maximum temperature 8°C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: It is will be cloudy with occasional showers on Saturday, but still wintry in places. It is expected to be drier on Sunday with some more brightness. Monday looking breezier with the risk of rain. Cold throughout with frosty mornings.