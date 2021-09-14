Met Office issues Yellow warning for rain in Doncaster

Whilst many will see a wet day on Tuesday, there is the chance of very heavy rainfall for some, leading to disruption.

This warning means that localised flooding is possible and there could be disruption to rail and road services.

There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain in the region today.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer with some difficult driving conditions and the chance of road closures.

Temperatures will range between 13 and 15 degrees.

Today it will become increasingly cloudy as an area of rain moves across the region. Light and patchy at first, the rain will become heavy and persistent during the afternoon. Some extensive hill fog and drizzle over the western hills. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

It is forecast to be a dull night, with any heavy rain likely to clear east in the early evening, followed by extensive low cloud and patchy drizzle. It will become drier later, with a few clear spells for some. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

There will be a damp start but an improving picture on Wednesday, bright with a few sunny spells and perhaps the odd afternoon shower. Feeling warm. A dry, largely clear evening. Maximum temperature 19 °C.