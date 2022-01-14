Met office issues Yellow Warning for fog over Doncaster area

Fog patches will form during the evening and then become more widespread overnight, perhaps leading to some travel disruption.

The warning means there will be impaired visibility leading to hazardous driving conditions in places, and probable slower journey times especially by road; Delays to bus and train services are possible.

There is a chance of delays or cancellations to flights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office issues yellow warning for fog.

According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres during foggy conditions. Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights - especially fog lights - are working properly.

Largely sunny today. Cloud, fog and frost forming overnight.

Today will be a dry day, with prolonged spells of sunshine and light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

It will be initially clear, but overnight it will become increasingly murky, with areas of mist, fog and low cloud developing, particularly through the Vale of York, along with patchy frost. Minimum temperature -2 °C.

Saturday is forecast to be a chilly, murky and largely cloudy day, with areas of mist and fog. Gradually improving into the afternoon with a few bright spells possibly developing later. Maximum temperature 5 °C.