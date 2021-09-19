Met Office issues warning of torrential rain for Doncaster this afternoon

The warning is in place from noon today until midnight, with very heavy showers forecast for the region.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

Heavy rain is forecast for Doncaster this afternoon.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

The worst of the weather is expected around tea time, from 6 to 8pm.