Met Office issues warning of torrential rain for Doncaster this afternoon
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain for Doncaster for this afternoon and evening.
The warning is in place from noon today until midnight, with very heavy showers forecast for the region.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy showers may lead to localised flooding and disruption to transport.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”
The worst of the weather is expected around tea time, from 6 to 8pm.
The yellow warning has been issued for the whole of South Yorkshire and residents have been warned to expect potential heavy downpours across the region.