Met Office issues snow weather warning for Doncaster - but rain more likely
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weather warning for South Yorkshire comes into force at 3am on Thursday and runs until 3am on Friday.
Doncaster forecasts for Thursday and Friday however forecast rain with a strong to moderate breeze.
A Met Office spokesman said: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and Thursday night.
“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”
The weather warning is also in place for the East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber.