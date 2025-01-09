Met Office issues fresh yellow weather warning for ice for Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for ice for Yorkshire and the Humber this evening as Britain continues to shiver in freezing temperatures.

The latest warning comes into play from 4pm today and lasts until 10am tomorrow.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Scattered wintry showers may lead to some icy patches with some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

“There could also be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”