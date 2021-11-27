Met Office issues double Yellow Warning for ice and wind for Doncaster

The Met Office has issued a new warning for the North of England as Storm Arwen continues to batter the UK.

A cold night with icy stretches likely to form quickly on Saturday evening as temperatures plunge to -3°C.

A yellow warning for ice has now been put in place from 5pm today until 11am Sunday.

Yellow warnings issued for ice and wind in the Doncaster area.

Although Storm Arwen which resulted in a rare red warning in some areas last night is starting to abate, there are e Yellow warnings for wind up until 6pm today (Saturday November 27) .

Gale force winds, snow and low temperature across the region have caused severe travel disruptions with train companies urging people not to travel.

Sheffield woke up to blanket of snow this morning as temperatures plunged, with several roads impassable.

Today will be very windy generally, but especially along the coast where gusts 60-65 mph will develop, perhaps to 70 mph. Outbreaks of rain or sleet at low levels, but falling as snow over high ground, with slight accumulations possible. Feeling very cold. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Western areas dry and clear, with a frost and icy stretches likely on untreated surfaces. Eastern areas will be cloudier with scattered wintry showers. Windy start, easing a little inland. Minimum temperature -3 °C.

Sunday: