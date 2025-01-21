Met Office issues a yellow warning in Doncaster as Storm Éowyn brings 80mph winds

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:25 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning in Doncaster as Storm Éowyn brings 80mph winds.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and some disruption throughout the whole of Friday.

The Met Office said that there may be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

