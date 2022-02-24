Met Office issues 13 hour yellow warnings of snow and ice for Doncaster

Yellow warnings of snow and ice are in place for Doncaster from 8pm tonight until 9.30am tomorrow morning.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Further wintry showers, with snowfall mainly on hills, will lead to icy surfaces, perhaps making for difficult travel conditions tonight.

“There will probably be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster has been put on snow and ice alert for tonight.

“Some roads, and possibly railways, could be affected by longer journey times, particularly those roads crossing higher ground.”

Yesterday, Met Office forecasts predicted five hours of heavy snow and gusty winds for Doncaster between 7am and noon but the weather largely failed to materialise, with only a few brief showers of sleet and hail reported across Doncaster.