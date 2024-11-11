Met Office gives verdict on snow forecast after reports of four-day ‘Arctic blast’
The forecaster said there were no signs of snow across the country with temperatures set to remain around average for this time of year.
It comes after reports suggested the UK would see up to 30 centimetres of snow with temperatures as low as -6C by 20 November.
“There is no sign of snow in the current forecast period, but there is a bit of a change on the way over the next few days,” Met Office spokesperson Stephen Dixon said.
“The current cloudy conditions with patchy bits of drizzle will break up early next week to bring some sunny skies for much of the UK on Monday.
“This will bring in some chillier conditions, but many will likely enjoy the reemergence of the Sun after a somewhat gloomy start to November.”
The reports of heavy snow cited data from the website WXCharts - which visualises different models of future weather patterns from forecasters around the world.
However, a one-off weather model is not a forecast. Organisations like the Met Office run hundreds of weather models to predict future patterns.
The data presented by WXCharts was not false - but it is inaccurate to then report a single weather model from that data as a forecast.
