Map shows lightning strikes across city as thunderstorm hits Doncaster
Torrential rain was reported across large parts of the city earlier this afternoon, with a number of roads and streets suffering surface water flooding.
B&M in Thorne Road was forced to close after rain began cascading through the roof and flooding aisles.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Doncaster, in place until 8pm tonight.
A spokesperson said: “Thunderstorms associated with scattered heavy showers may cause some impacts during Wednesday.
“This could include some damage to a few buildings and structures from strong winds and/or lightning strikes
“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.
“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus
“Delays to train services are possible.
“There is a small chance that a few properties could become flooded.”