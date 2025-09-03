Map shows lightning strikes across city as thunderstorm hits Doncaster

This map shows the number of lightning strikes across Doncaster this afternoon as a dramatic thunderstorm battered the city.

Torrential rain was reported across large parts of the city earlier this afternoon, with a number of roads and streets suffering surface water flooding.

B&M in Thorne Road was forced to close after rain began cascading through the roof and flooding aisles.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Doncaster, in place until 8pm tonight.

A spokesperson said: “Thunderstorms associated with scattered heavy showers may cause some impacts during Wednesday.

“This could include some damage to a few buildings and structures from strong winds and/or lightning strikes

“Some short term loss of power and other services is likely.

“There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“Delays to train services are possible.

“There is a small chance that a few properties could become flooded.”