It is going to be mild and cloudy in Doncaster this coming week - full forecast here

13 degrees may not sound like a tropical vacation but for December it is not bad.

The Met Office predicts that Doncaster will see high’s of 13 degrees on Sunday, December 12 and low’s of just nine degrees.

The sun will be out in the afternoon between noon and 3pm.

The weather will be mild in the upcoming week.

We will kick off a brand new week (Monday, December 13) with cloudy skies and 10 degrees but rain will come during the evening.

Tuesday, December 14 will see high’s of eight degrees and there will be persistent cloud in the skies.

Wednesday, December 15 the sun will finally break up the clouds – and temperatures will crawl back up to a mild 11 degrees.

But the weather will turn cold from Thursday, December 16 on wards with low’s of six degrees which will drop to three degrees by next weekend.