Here's what's in store weather-wise in Doncaster this week

Monday morning will be showery, although the rain will be much lighter and more isolated than previous days.

It will turn dry during the afternoon with sunny spells which will continue into the evening. Maximum temperature 21°C.

There will be some rain this week

The outlook for the rest of the week is heavy rain on Tuesday morning, then drier but still cloudy during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will see scattered showers that could turn heavy and thundery.