Here's what's in store weather-wise in Doncaster this week

Will it be a sunbathing, drying washing or weather for ducks type of week in Doncaster?

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 2:07 pm

Monday morning will be showery, although the rain will be much lighter and more isolated than previous days.

It will turn dry during the afternoon with sunny spells which will continue into the evening. Maximum temperature 21°C.

Read More

Read More
PICTURE GALLERY: Your dramatic photos of the storm in Doncaster last night

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will be some rain this week

The outlook for the rest of the week is heavy rain on Tuesday morning, then drier but still cloudy during the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday will see scattered showers that could turn heavy and thundery.

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden editor.

DoncasterLiam Hoden