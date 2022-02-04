Here's what the weather will look like this weekend in Doncaster
Here’s what’s in store for us weather-wise this weekend in Doncaster.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:10 pm
Tonight, should see clear skies with icy patches forming. It will remain windy with scattered cloud returning around dawn. Minimum temperature -1°C.
On Saturday the cloud will thicken up throughout the morning bringing rain and drizzle across the region. It is expected to be very windy.
The rain will turn patchy towards the evening, but possibly wintry again. Maximum temperature 8°C.
The outlook for Sunday is blustery, wintry showers. Cold, clear and icy overnight.