Heatwave to hit Doncaster this weekend with temperatures peaking at 28°C

Hot weather is on the way to Doncaster this weekend the Met Office have advised after temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 28°C on Sunday.

There will be many reaching for their sunscreen and barbies to bask in the first of the hot weather today, as temperatures will get as hot as 23°C in the town.

It comes after weeks of heavy rain, thunderstorms and unpredictable weather which has seen conditions change from glorious sunshine to torrential downpours.

After a cloudy start it will be a fine and dry day today with plenty of sunshine.

The weather will continue to get warmer until it peaks on Sunday, with highs of 28°C with the hot spell that will last through till Wednesday.

A fine end to the day will lead to a dry and clear night for many. Perhaps some isolated mist and fog patches forming in some rural spots before dawn. Minimum temperature 12 °C.

On Friday early mist and fog patches will soon clear to leave another fine and dry day, with plenty of sunshine.

From around 11am temperatures will soar to 27 °C for much of the afternoon and it will be hot well into the evening. Feeling warmer than on Thursday, with lighter winds.

It will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Met Office who say it will be feeling very warm, with light winds.

On Saturday temperatures will climb to 27 °C in the afternoon and on Sunday it will be even hotter with a 28 °C peak.

It's expected to be widely dry with plenty of sunshine developing on Monday.

There could be some slightly wetter or unsettled times during this period, the Met Office has said, but on the whole things are looking up for the weather in Doncaster – and just in time for the summer holidays!