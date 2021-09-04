Heatwave to hit Doncaster this coming week with temperatures peaking at 27°C

Doncaster will bask in glorious sunshine for two days next week as temperatures look set to reach 27°C.

There will be many reaching for their sunscreen and barbies to bask in two days of hot weather as temperatures rise on Tuesday reaching a peak on Wednesday.

This evening and tonight it will be remaining largely cloudy this evening, the cloud base gradually lowering, causing hill fog and patchy drizzle over the Pennines. Staying dry elsewhere, with a few cloud breaks developing around dawn. On the mild side. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Temperatures could reach 27C later this week

On Sunday the cloud will be lifting and breaking through the morning , with plenty of afternoon sunshine, though increasingly hazy. Warm. Some thicker cloud arriving in the west later in the evening. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday, cloudy start with some rain, drier and brighter later, especially in east.

Tuesday and Wednesday, will be largely dry with sunny spells after early patchy low cloud.

Highs of 25°C are expected in Doncaster on Tuesday. There will be some cloudy intervals but it is expected to stay clear for much of the day.

On Wednesday, temperatures could reach 27°C by 4pm. It will be extremely humid throughout the morning and it could be as warm as 19°C at 10pm.