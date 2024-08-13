Forecast: Temperature could reach 28 degrees in Doncaster today but heavy rain may follow.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The temperature could reach 28 degrees in Doncaster today, according to the Met Office, but heavy rain may follow.

The forecast predicts it will remain mainly fine this morning, becoming very warm with further sunshine as the day progresses.

It is expected to become cloudier from the west into the afternoon, giving way to occasional rain with the odd heavier burst later.

Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Tonight it will be cloudy during the evening, with rain interspersed with heavier and more showery outbreaks edging southeast.

Becoming drier, clearer and cooler from the northwest later in the night. Minimum temperature 6 °C.

On Wednesday early cloud should clear southeast to a fine day, with lengthy warm sunny periods and light winds.

Temperatures will be lower generally than over recent days, with a less humid feel. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Thursday starting fine, wet and windy later. Friday brighter but breezy. Saturday remaining breezy, with a little further rain, mainly on hills.