FORECAST: Mainly dry but with blustery winds in Doncaster

Forecasters have predicted it will be mainly dry todfaybwith prolonged periods of sunshine for most.

It will get cloudier with the chance of a few showers during the morning, but brightening up by the afternoon.

There will be wind, particularly across upland areas with a risk of gales, and a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Could be a blustery day