FORECAST: Mainly dry but with blustery winds in Doncaster
Sunday should be quite pleasant in Doncaster today – probably a good drying day.
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 9:06 am
Forecasters have predicted it will be mainly dry todfaybwith prolonged periods of sunshine for most.
It will get cloudier with the chance of a few showers during the morning, but brightening up by the afternoon.
There will be wind, particularly across upland areas with a risk of gales, and a maximum temperature of 11°C.
Tonight it will be mostly clear with a dry night. Strong winds will ease and it will become rather chilly.