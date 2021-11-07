FORECAST: Mainly dry but with blustery winds in Doncaster

Sunday should be quite pleasant in Doncaster today – probably a good drying day.

By Stephanie Bateman
Sunday, 7th November 2021, 9:06 am

Forecasters have predicted it will be mainly dry todfaybwith prolonged periods of sunshine for most.

It will get cloudier with the chance of a few showers during the morning, but brightening up by the afternoon.

There will be wind, particularly across upland areas with a risk of gales, and a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Could be a blustery day

Tonight it will be mostly clear with a dry night. Strong winds will ease and it will become rather chilly.

