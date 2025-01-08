Flood warnings on River Don stood down as threat passes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flood warnings in place along the River Don have been stood down by the Environment Agency this morning following falling water levels.

Fishlake, Stainforth and South Bramwith had all been on alert following Sunday’s heavy snowfall and rain.

But this morning the Environment Agency has removed all three warnings.

However, a warning remains in place for the River Went at Sykehouse.

An Enviroment Agency spokesperson said: “The flood warning has now been removed.

"The risk of flooding has reduced and river levels have now fallen below levels of concern.

"The forecast is to be mainly dry and cold for the next few days.

"Our incident response team will continue to monitor the forecast.

"Continue to take care on riverside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

The spokesperson added: “River levels have continued to slowly rise overnight in the Topham and Sykehouse area, and remain high. Levels are expected to peak this morning, Wednesday 8 January 2025.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Went, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Sykehouse including Chapel Lane from Topham Ferry House to Sunny Manse.

Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Activate any property flood protection products you may have. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”

You can keep up to date with all Enviroment Agency flood warnings and alerts at the website HERE