Flood alert issued for River Don as heavy rain continues to fall

The River Don flooding at Sprotbrough earlier this month

The warning, which also extends to the Middle Don area, said the places most at risk are the Rotherham and Sheffield Canal Association, Denaby, Old Denaby, Sprotborough, Firth Rixson and the washlands at Kilnhurst.

Issued by the Government’s flood information services, the alert states: “River levels have risen as a result of persistent rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible between 08:40 today, 26/10/19, continuing for the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Further rainfall is forecast over the next five hours, 26/10/19, with river levels expected to remain high into Sunday, 27/10/19. Our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast in the incident room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

The information for the Lower Don catchment area was last updated at 7:11am Saturday, October 26, with the Middle Don information being updated a short while later.