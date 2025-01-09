Drivers warned as temperature in Doncaster could hit -7 today

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jan 2025, 07:27 GMT
Drivers in Doncaster have been warned – with the temperature in the city set to dip as low as -7 today.

Forecasters say the next three days will see sub-zero temperatures continuing across the region – with the mercury set to plummet to an icy -7 in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The temperature is also expected to remain below freezing for large parts of the day in Doncaster.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “This morning, one or two patches of cloud will linger in places but it will otherwise see plenty of wintry sunshine widely. A very cold day.

Temperatures in Doncaster could hit as low as -7 today, forecasters have warned.Temperatures in Doncaster could hit as low as -7 today, forecasters have warned.
“Tonight. skies will remain widely clear throughout the overnight period. Bitterly cold and icy conditions under a light to gentle north-westerly breeze.”

A spokesperson for City of Doncaster Council said: “Our teams and partners continue to work hard to deal with the extreme weather conditions we’re seeing this week.

“Temperatures are set to drop again tonight with more ice forecast.

“Our gritters are once again prepared to treat our roads and teams also remain on the ground to help the recovery in areas which suffered floods.

"We have carried out a total of 15 grits so far – each run is 330 miles.

“Our teams have treated over 5,000 miles of road

“We’ve spread over 1,100 tonnes of grit salt already, with a significant stock of rock salt waiting and ready to go.

“We will continue to grit again tonight through until the morning - please park sensibly to allow gritters, ploughs, and emergency services vehicles past.

“Travelling conditions will remain difficult for the next few days so please take extra care and plan your journeys in advance.

"We would also remind everyone leave yourself some extra time to defrost the car and for any potential delays due to the conditions.

“There also still remains some surface water on roads from earlier this week so as always, please take care when driving – especially on any untreated surfaces.”

You can keep up to date with the weather forecast for the coming days at the Met Office website, which can be found HERE

