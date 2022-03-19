Doncaster weather: Town to enjoy spell of warm weather next week

Doncaster is to continue to enjoy a spell of warm weather next week, according to the latest forecasts.

By Claire Lewis
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 1:09 pm

The town is set to see highs of 14C today and plenty of sunshine, according to the Met Office and it is expecting the warm spell to continue next week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, thermometers are set to reach a high of 16C, with lots of sunshine also expected.

But tomorrow, it will feel noticeably cooler in Doncaster compared to today, with the a maximum temperature of 10C expected.

Doncaster is set to enjoy a warm and sunny spell next week
DoncasterMet Office