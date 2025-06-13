Doncaster weather: Met Office issues 18-hour thunderstorms warning as city to be hit by heavy rain
This afternoon (Friday June 13) will be dry with prolonged sunny spells and just a few patches of cloud, these most widespread by evening, it is expected to be very warm.
Tonight will see thicker cloud move in from the south. During the early hours, heavy showers are expected to develop in places, with the risk of thunder.
Tomorrow (Saturday) will see further heavy showers, potentially merging into longer spells of rain during the morning. However, cloud will start to break up revealing sunny spells as the day progresses.
Sunday will start cloudy with some spells of light rain. It will soon turn dry later with plenty of sunshine developing for most.
There will be a few light showers later.
Sunshine is forecast for Monday morning and later on patchy cloud will build up and the odd light shower cannot be ruled, out, but it will be dry overall. Cloudy with a few spells of light rain on Tuesday morning. Dry and sunny later.
