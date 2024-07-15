Doncaster weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as warning issued over 13 hours of heavy rain
A yellow weather warning for rain will be in place in Doncaster from 3pm today, Monday, July 15, until 9am tomorrow, Tuesday, July 16.
The Met Office says heavy rain means there is a small chance of flooding damaging homes and businesses. It says the torrential rain could also lead to road closures and hazardous driving conditions, and to delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
There is a slight chance too of power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and business, it adds.
The weather warning covers the whole of South Yorkshire and a large swathe of central and eastern England, from the south coast to Hull.
After a bright and sunny start to the week for Doncaster, the latest Met Office weather forecast shows light rain from 3pm to 5pm today, followed by heavy rain from 6pm today until 6am on Tuesday. Another 10 hours of light rain will follow before things get a bit drier, with sunny intervals that evening.
Wednesday looks set to be a bit nicer, with sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime, and a high of 23C.
Monday, 1pm: Cloudy
Monday, 2pm: Cloudy
Monday, 3pm: Light rain
Monday, 4pm: Light rain
Monday, 5pm: Light rain
Monday, 6pm: Heavy rain
Monday, 7pm: Heavy rain
Monday, 8pm: Heavy rain
Monday, 9pm: Heavy rain
Monday, 10pm: Heavy rain
Monday, 11pm: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 12am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 1am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 2am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 3am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 4am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 5am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 6am: Heavy rain
Tuesday, 7am: Light rain
Tuesday, 8am: Light rain
Tuesday, 9am: Light rain
Tuesday, 10am: Light rain
Tuesday, 11am: Light rain
Tuesday, 12pm: Light rain
Tuesday, 1pm: Light rain
Tuesday, 2pm: Light rain
Tuesday, 3pm: Light rain
Tuesday, 4pm: Light rain
Tuesday, 5pm: Light rain
Tuesday, 6pm: Sunny intervals
Tuesday, 7pm: Sunny intervals
Tuesday, 8pm: Sunny intervals
Tuesday, 9pm: Partly cloudy
Tuesday, 10pm: Partly cloudy
Tuesday, 11pm: Partly cloudy.