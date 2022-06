South Yorkshire will be treated to warm sunny spells this morning (June 20) with cloudier weather rolling in from 11am, with a gentle breeze all day and no chance of rain.

There will be dry conditions and clear skies throughout the night.

Meanwhile, temperatures are forecast to soar to 27C on Thursday ahead of a warm but wet weekend between June 24 – 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...