Doncaster set to be hotter than Spain and Italy as temperature tipped to hit 30c

Yorkshire is bracing itself for scorching weather on Friday with the mercury set to zoom up across the county.

The temperature in parts of the UK is likely to climb above 30c – with Doncaster among the places expected to see some of the highest temperatures.

Forecasters say Doncaster could see temperatures of 29c to 31c.

Doncaster is set to sizzle this Friday.

The Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “Temperatures will rise through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to reach 30C or even 33C in isolated spots.”

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is still unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with temperatures expected to be in the mid to high teens overnight.”

Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: ‘‘With temperatures forecast to reach 30C in some parts of the UK on Friday we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.”