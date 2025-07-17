Doncaster on thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The warning starts at noon on Friday and ends at 8pm the sane day while a second warning runs from 9pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Thunderstorms bring the potential for the disruption to transport and infrastructure through Friday afternoon and evening.
"Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.”
“There may be some flooding of a few homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings or structures from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
“Theer could be some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes.
“Driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus and there could be delays to train services as well as some short term loss of power and other services.”
