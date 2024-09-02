Doncaster on thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The alert, which began at midnight, is in force across South Yorkshire until 23.59 tonight
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Whilst many places will miss them, thunderstorms may cause flooding and disruption in places on Monday.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, with a small chance that some communities could be temporarily cut off by flooded roads.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
