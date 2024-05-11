Doncaster on thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
The alert comes into force from noon tomorrow and lasts until 10pm on Sunday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Thunderstorms and heavy downpours may cause flooding and travel disruption.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.