Doncaster on three day snow alert as Met Office issues yellow warning
The yellow warning of snow comes into place at noon on Saturday and runs until 9am on Monday as temperatures plunge across Britain following a wet and windy start to the New Year.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy snow may cause some disruption over the weekend.
"There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.”
“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.”
