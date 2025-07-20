Doncaster on new thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues fresh weather warning

Doncaster and South Yorkshire are on alert for thunderstorms again after the Met Office issued a fresh yellow weather warning.

The warning starts at 11am on Monday and ends at 9pm the same day.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in a few places on Monday.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”