Doncaster on new thunderstorm alert as Met Office issues fresh weather warning
The warning starts at 11am on Monday and ends at 9pm the same day.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may lead to flooding and disruption in a few places on Monday.
“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.
“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.
“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
