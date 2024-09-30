Doncaster on heavy rain alert after Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The warning, which came into force at 12.30am, runs until 8pm today.
Issuing the warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain on Monday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”
A flood alert on the River Trent, potentially impacting homes in Misterton, West and East Stockwith, Walkeringham and Beckingham has now been stood down.
