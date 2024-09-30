Doncaster on heavy rain alert after Met Office issues yellow weather warning

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Sep 2024, 09:32 BST
Doncaster is on alert for heavy rain throughout the day after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain.

The warning, which came into force at 12.30am, runs until 8pm today.

Issuing the warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain on Monday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

A yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued for Doncaster.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

A flood alert on the River Trent, potentially impacting homes in Misterton, West and East Stockwith, Walkeringham and Beckingham has now been stood down.

