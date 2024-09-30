Doncaster on heavy rain alert after Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster is on alert for heavy rain throughout the day after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for heavy rain.

The warning, which came into force at 12.30am, runs until 8pm today.

Issuing the warning, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain on Monday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

A flood alert on the River Trent, potentially impacting homes in Misterton, West and East Stockwith, Walkeringham and Beckingham has now been stood down.