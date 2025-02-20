Doncaster on alert as Met Office issues yellow warning of wind

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster is on alert for strong winds this weekend after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Yorkshire.

The alert comes into place from 6am on Sunday, February 23 and runs until 6pm the same day.

A Met Office spokepserson said: Strong winds may lead to some disruption on Sunday.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

There are several weather alerts in place across other parts of the country over the coming days, with yellow alerts for both wind and rain issued across large parts of the country.

Keep in touch with all weather alerts for Doncaster and across the region at the Met Office website, which can be found HERE