Doncaster on alert as Met Office issues yellow warning for strong winds
A warning for the whole of Yorkshire starts at 7am on Saturday December 21 and runs until 9pm on December 22.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “A period of strong winds on Saturday is likely to lead to some transport disruption
“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely
“There is a small chance of isolated, short term loss of power
“It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves
“Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer
“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”
You can keep in touch with the weekend weather forecast via the Met Office website HERE
