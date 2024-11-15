Doncaster on alert as Met Office issues two day snow and ice warning for Yorkshire
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The alert comes into play from 10am on Monday and runs until 10am Tuesday and covers the whole Yorkshire and the Humber region.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a small chance of disruption from snow and ice.
“There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.
“There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
“There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
“A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
“There is a slight chance that bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times
“A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable.”
The spokesperson added: “There’s a major change in the weather from this weekend, as an early winter cold spell arrives bringing the potential for disruption for some next week.
“By Sunday, low pressure moves in and we’ll see the start of some unsettled and much colder weather.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Rebekah Hicks explained: “A notable early winter cold spell will arrive across the north from Sunday and will likely reach all parts of the UK by midweek.
“Temperatures will drop as a northerly airflow develops, bringing in colder Arctic air. This introduces the possibility of snow, initially over high ground in the north from Sunday, with gusty winds also a potential hazard.”
At this stage, there is much uncertainty in what we might see, with a number of different scenarios.
Rebekah said: “There is a lot of uncertainty in what might happen after Sunday, but there are a number of scenarios which could bring some more widespread rain, along with some hill snow and stronger winds.
"It is possible that there may be some more widespread snowfall across lower ground, but the chance of this for any given region is low at this stage. What we do know is that the whole of the UK is likely to experience a spell of several days of cold, potentially disruptive weather next week.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.