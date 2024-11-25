Doncaster no longer on flood alert as River Don levels drop after Storm Bert
An alert was first issued yesterday afternoon warning of possible flooding but has now been removed.
A spokesperson said: “River levels are falling across the catchment and there is no longer a threat of flooding, though standing water and debris may still remain.
"There are still heavy showers around today Monday 25 November 2024, becoming increasingly isolated from tomorrow Tuesday 26 November, and no further flooding is expected.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and will issue further alerts or warnings if necessary. Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”
The flood alert area covered the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.
