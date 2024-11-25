Doncaster no longer on flood alert as River Don levels drop after Storm Bert

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Nov 2024, 16:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Doncaster is no longer on flood alert after the Environment Agency removed its warning for the River Don following torrential rain across the weekend during Storm Bert.

An alert was first issued yesterday afternoon warning of possible flooding but has now been removed.

A spokesperson said: “River levels are falling across the catchment and there is no longer a threat of flooding, though standing water and debris may still remain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There are still heavy showers around today Monday 25 November 2024, becoming increasingly isolated from tomorrow Tuesday 26 November, and no further flooding is expected.

Doncaster is no longer on flood alert.Doncaster is no longer on flood alert.
Doncaster is no longer on flood alert.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will issue further alerts or warnings if necessary. Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.”

The flood alert area covered the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

You can keep in touch with warnings HERE

Related topics:Environment AgencyDoncasterStorm BertStainforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice